Russia would transfer trade to Global South even without Western sanctions — PM

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Countries of the Global South are markets of the future and Russia would gradually redirect exports there even without Western sanctions, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at the Made in Russia Export Forum.

"Countries of the Global South are the strategic landmark for our trade. These are markets of the future. Stagnation of the so-called developed economies would nevertheless result in refocusing of export flows. Sanctions merely prompted to expedite changes. Experts estimate that this macro region will boost the demand by almost 400 trillion rubles ($4.2 trillion)," Mishustin said.

"These markets should be tapped," the prime minister urged. "And do it in a way that further to the benefit, our counterparties should be absolutely confident that a Russian supplier means reliability, the opportunity for long-term cooperation, and quality," he added.