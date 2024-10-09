Russia to increase fertilizer supplies to Malaysia

ST. PETERSBURG, October 9. /TASS/. Russia plans to scale up deliveries of fertilizers and chemicals to Malaysia and the parties agreed to cooperatively work on this matter, Co-chairman of the Russian-Malaysian intergovernmental commission and Minister of Science and Higher Education of Russia Valery Falkov told reporters.

"We have the whole range of sound and serious agreements," Falkov said. "We agreed to work on the increase of supplies of chemicals [to Malaysia], fertilizers in the first instance, which are certainly of great importance for development of such important sector of the Malaysian economy as palm oil production," the minister noted.

Results of the dialog on agriculture are also "very good," the minister said. "Certificates for beef exports were agreed upon in May in addition to dairy products. We expect endorsement of certificates for poultry exports by the end of November," he added.