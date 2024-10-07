Russia may take part in construction of second NPP in Turkey — Deputy Prime Minister

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Russia is studying the possibility of participating in the construction of a second NPP in Turkey at the Sinop site and is preparing an optimal solution for such a project, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

"Rosatom has initiated a dialogue with relevant Turkish ministries and departments to study the details of such a project. We are convinced that, based on the existing experience and developments on the Akkuyu project, we will be able to provide the Turkish side with an optimal solution," he noted.

According to him, successful joint work on the Akkuyu project opens up opportunities for expanding cooperation. Novak recalled that in July 2024, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan underscored his country’s interest in joint implementation of the project.

"For its part, Russia is ready to continue to be a reliable partner in the development of nuclear power generation in the country," Novak said.