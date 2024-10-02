Russia ready to boost deliveries of oil products to Kazakhstan

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Russia is ready to scale up deliveries of individual kinds of petroleum products to Kazakhstan, the Russian Energy Ministry said.

"Russia is supplying petroleum products to Kazakhstan in accordance with indicative balances and is ready to increase them for certain categories," the ministry informed in conclusion of the meeting of the commission on cooperation between the Federation Council of Russia and the Senate of the parliament of Kazakhstan.

First Deputy Energy Minister of Russia Pavel Sorokin stressed importance of strengthening the Russian-Kazakh dialog in the energy sector.

The parties also noted that Russia is successfully support Kazakh oil transit via Caspian Pipeline Consortium’s oil pipeline to Russian ports and over the Druzhba oil pipeline.

"Joint tapping of offshore fields of the Caspian Sea is an important area of cooperation," the ministry added.