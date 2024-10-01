Russian business won’t experience any difficulties in the Republic of Congo — minister

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. The Republic of Congo is interested in expanding cooperation with Russia in the energy sector and mining industry, there will be no difficulties for Russian business, Denis-Christel Sassou Nguesso, Minister of International Cooperation and Promotion of Public-Private Partnership of the Republic of Congo, said in an interview with TASS.

"We have a very long-standing cooperation with Russia, because in 2024 we celebrate 60 years since the establishment of our diplomatic relations," the minister said.

"This cooperation has always been fruitful and harmonious, and today we want to make it more diverse by expanding cooperation in the energy sector, mining industry and agriculture," he added.

When asked about the possibility of participating of Russian enterprises in the extraction of rare earth metals, the minister said: "If Russian companies want to explore these opportunities in our country, we will be completely open to this. And as for your question, we do not see any difficulties."

"We remain a country that is very open to Russian business, and participation of Russian companies will be absolutely appropriate here," the minister concluded.