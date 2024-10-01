Eurasian Economic Union economies growing above global average — Russian PM

YEREVAN, October 1. /TASS/. Growth rates of economies of Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member-countries are above global average ones at present, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at the plenary session of the Eurasian Economic Forum.

"Growth rates of economies of Union countries are now above world’s average indicators. Our association is becoming increasingly recognizable at the international stage," the prime minister said.

EAEU member-countries managed to build up the model of interaction that provides for the high degree of freedom in movement of goods, services, capital and workforce, Mishustin noted. "At the same time, relations between participants are based on mutual respect, equality and consideration of interests of each other," he added.