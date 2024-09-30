Russia to allocate $505 mln for national energy project in 2025-2027 — Finance Ministry

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Russia will allocate 46.9 billion rubles ($505 mln) from the federal budget for the national project "New Nuclear and Energy Technologies" in 2025-2027, the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

"46.9 billion rubles [will be allocated] for the New Nuclear and Energy Technologies project," the statement says.

The Finance Ministry notes that the funds will be allocated as part of the implementation of the Russian President's address on stimulating the development of priority industries.

The draft budget for 2025-2027 has been sent to the State Duma for consideration.