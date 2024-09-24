Russian stock market closes with growth of main indices

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. The MOEX index continued its upward trend on Tuesday, reaching a new monthly high. After the main session the MOEX index rose by 1.85% to 2,871.96 points, the RTS index - by 1.91% to 974.27 points.

The exchange rate of the yuan to the ruble fell by 0.13% over the day to 13.13 rubles.

"Investors took advantage of favorable conditions - the ruble continued to weaken, while oil confidently increased in price. Commodities responded to the news from China and a decline in the dollar index with rising quotes. The People's Bank of China announced sweeping measures to support the economy and the property sector. Against this background, the country's stock indices showed rapid growth," stock market expert at BCS World of Investments Alexander Shepelev said.

Meanwhile, in the United States, the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence index for September fell to 98.7 points, below the expected 103.9 points.