Russia implementing 62 investment projects in Kyrgyzstan — Russian Deputy PM

BISHKEK, September 12. /TASS/. Russian companies are currently involved in implementation of 62 investment projects on Kyrgyz territory, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said at the sixth Kyrgyz-Russian economic forum.

"Such meetings as this forum are very relevant, demonstrating how close Kyrgyzstan and Russia are. This is a unique platform, a living instrument for strengthening the ties between the two countries. Russia is an important trade partner and one of the largest investors in the Kyrgyz Republic. At the moment, 62 investment projects are being implemented in Kyrgyzstan with Russia’s participation," Overchuk was quoted as saying by the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund (RKDF), which organized the business forum.

The republic’s membership in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is also of great importance, he noted, adding that during the years of the country membership in the Union its GDP grew three-fold, tax payments increased, while investment climate improved.