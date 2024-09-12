Eastern Economic Form attracts to Far East, Arctic $44 billion in investments — envoy

NOVO-OGAREVO, September 12. /TASS/. The agreements, signed at the 9th Eastern Economic Forum, will attract at least 4 trillion rubles ($44 billion) in investment in the Far East and the Arctic, Deputy Prime Minister, the president's envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District, Yury Trutnev said at President Vladimir Putin's meeting with the government.

"As about 80% of signed agreements will develop into realistic investment projects, the 9th Eastern Economic Forum has attracted at least 4 trillion rubles in investments in the Far East and the Arctic," he said, addressing the president.

Russia has planned to attract 12 trillion rubles ($131 billion) in development of the Far East and Arctic by 2030. The signed agreements allow lifting the planned investments goal, he added.

The official mentioned major projects, on which agreements were signed at the forum: the Vorkuta chemical complex, the Kun-Manye nickel-copper deposit in the Amur Region, expansion of the Berezovsky iron ore deposit in the Trans-Baikal Region, the Soyuz cross-border railway transshipment complex near the Nizhneleninskoye - Tongjiang Bridge, and a marine terminal in the Khabarovsk Region to transship liquefied petroleum gases.

The Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) took place on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok on September 3-6, 2024. The main theme in 2024 was "Far East 2030. Combining strengths to create new potential." The Roscongress Foundation has served as the Forum’s organizer since 2016. TASS was the event's general information partner.