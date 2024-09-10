China-Russia trade turnover rises by 1.9% to $158.47 bln in January-August

BEIJING, September 10. /TASS/. China-Russia trade turnover in January-August increased by 1.9% year-on-year and reached about $158.47 bln, according to the General Administration of Customs of China.

According to published statistics, imports of goods from Russia to China increased by 3.2% to $86.56 bln in the same period. Exports from China to Russia increased by 0.4% to $71.91 bln. The positive balance of the Russian side increased by 0.1% in comparison with the same period of last year and amounted to $14.65 bln.

The service noted that the volume of trade between the two countries in August decreased by 10.1% compared to July and reached $21.68 bln. Chinese exports increased by 2.7% month-on-month to $10.26 bln. Imports from Russia also increased - by 17.7% to $11.42 bln.

Trade turnover between Russia and China increased by 29.3% to $190 bln in 2022. In 2023, the figure reached a record high of $240.11 bln, increasing by 26.3%.