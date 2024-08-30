Hungary’s foreign minister discuss gas supplies to Hungary with Gazprom CEO

BUDAPEST, August 30. /TASS/. Foreign Minister of Hungary Peter Szijjarto said that he had met CEO of Gazprom Alexey Miller and discussed gas supplies to the country.

"Energy security of Hungary cannot be provided without Russian gas. The case is not in politics but in physics and mathematics," the minister wrote on his page in Facebook (prohibited in Russia, owened by Meta recognized as extremist in Russia - TASS).

The minister accompanied his message with photographs from St. Petersburg, where he arrived today. "The meeting with Chief Executive Officer of Gazprom Alexey Miller," Szijjarto wrote.

Hungary continues receiving more than a half of gas consumed in the country from Russia. In 2023, 5.6 bln cubic meters of Russian gas were received by Hungary via the TurkStream gas pipeline, the minister said earlier.