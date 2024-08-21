PM expects Russia to become largest gas exporter to China soon

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin expects Russia to become the largest gas exporter to China soon.

"Energy partnership is strengthening. Russia is among leading oil exporters to China," he said at the 29th regular meeting of heads of the two countries’ governments, adding that Moscow is also expected "to become the largest natural gas" exporter to China soon.

Coal supplies are at a decent level, Mishustin said. Moreover, joint work in the area of peaceful atom is underway, he noted, adding that the sides "are discussing conditions of new large-scale initiatives."

Speaking about cooperation between Moscow and Beijing, the Russian prime minister also noted the development of industrial cooperation, in particular, the presence of joint projects in aircraft and automobile construction, mining and gas chemical sectors, metals industry.

"We plan to expand exchange in science-based fields, such as space, end-to-end technologies and artificial intelligence. By uniting Russia’s rich scientific potential and China’s production and technological possibilities we will reach great results," Mishustin stressed.