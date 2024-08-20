Trade turnover between Tajikistan, Russia exceed $1 bln in 2024

DUSHANBE, August 20. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Tajikistan and Russia in money terms exceeded $1.1 bln in 2024, according to figures provided by the statistical agency under the president of the republic obtained by TASS.

In the first seven months of this year trade turnover between the two countries totaled $1.118 bln, which is 12.1% higher than in the same period last year, according to the agency. Imports from Russia to Tajikistan reached $1.054 bln, while exports to Russia from the republic amounted to $63.7 mln. Russia was Tajikistan’s largest trade partner in terms of trade turnover in the reporting period, according to data provided. Russia also delivered 26.7% of the country's imports in the period.

According to figures provided by the Tajik side, trade turnover between Russia and Tajikistan amounted to around $1.8 bln in 2023, hitting an all-time high. In the first half of this year, it totaled $968.5 mln.