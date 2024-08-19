Russian stock indices falling on Monday — market data

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Russian stock indices ended the trading session on Monday with a downward trend, according to market data.

The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index edged down by 1.186% to 2,775.64 points. The dollar-denominated RTS Index lost 2.56% to 976.5 points.

The yuan gained 0.032% to 12.1 rubles over the day.

"The oil price drop amid de-escalation signals in the Middle East and still strained situation on the Russian geopolitical outline are among the possible causes of the decline. Concerns of monetary policy toughening could also play the role - the latest weekly inflation data showed that prices returned to growth. This increases probability that the Central Bank will lift the key rate at coming meetings," Alexander Shepelev from BCS Investment World commented.

The sentiment is moderately positive on the external outline. "Investors will assess minutes of the latest Fed meeting and then the speech of regulator’s head Jerome Powell during the annual conference of central banks in Jackson Hole," the expert added.

BCS Investment World expects the MOEX Russia to be within 2,775-2,875 points on August 20. According to Freedom Finance Global, the range for the index will be 2,750-2,850 points.

The People’s Bank of China will decide on the base credit rate tomorrow. The July consumer price index of the Euro Area will be released. TCS and Europlan will post IFRS financial results for the second half of 2024.