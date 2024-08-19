Russia, China sign seven agreements in humanitarian field — State Council member

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Russia and China have signed seven agreements in the area of education, tourism, sports and a number of other humanitarian fields following the 25th meeting of the Russian-Chinese commission on humanitarian cooperation in Moscow, member of the State Council of the People's Republic of China Shen Yiqin told reporters.

"Following this meeting that I, Deputy Prime Minister [of Russia Tatyana] Golikova attended, seven agreements in the area of education, culture, tourism, sports, cinematography were signed. The meeting was pragmatic, objective and fruitful. The results of joint work that has been done, were summed up and new trends were determined," she said.

The official also noted the importance of further expansion of the Sino-Russian humanitarian cooperation.

Protocols of subcommittees on cooperation in education, healthcare, youth policy, sports, tourism, cinematography, culture were signed following the meeting. Moreover, steady and successful expansion of cooperation was emphasized.