Russia, Saudi Arabia discuss measures to improve transport communications

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov discussed measures of increasing investment cooperation between the two countries, reducing visa barriers and improving transport connectivity during the online meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al Khateeb, ministry’s press service said.

"In conclusion of the meeting, the parties outlined a series of practical steps of improving quality and awareness of tourism products in markets of both countries, strengthening investment cooperation, lowering visa barriers and enhancing transport connectivity," the press service informed.

Key arrangements will underlie the memorandum of cooperation that the parties agree to sign by the end of 2024.

"We will be able to bring ties between the countries in the tourist sphere to a cardinally new level by joint efforts. It is important at the same time to ensure affordability and convenience of tourist trips for our citizens," Reshetnikov noted.

The mutual tourist traffic between Russia and Saudi Arabia is growing proactively. The inbound tourist flow of Saudi Arabian tourists to Russia surged by 12 times year on year in the first half of 2024.