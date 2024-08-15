Cabinet to allocate $72.3 mln more for subsidized loans to tourism projects

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. The Russian government will additionally allocate more than 6.5 bln rubles ($72.3 mln) for the program of subsidized loans for investment projects in the tourism sphere, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at the Cabinet meeting.

"We will further allocate over 6.5 bln rubles to ensure timely implementation of dozens of new projects that were included in the subsidized lending program," the prime minister said.

The subsidy "will enable investors to expedite all the activities and complete in time construction or renovation of rooms in hotels, open water parks, alpine skiing facilities and entertainment parks," Mishustin said. "For our citizens to have more opportunities appear for resting in comfortable conditions," he added.