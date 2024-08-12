Non-ice class ships may be involved in Northern Sea Route traffic

ARKHANGELSK, August 12. /TASS/. More non-ice class ships may be involved in transportation along the Northern Sea Route, the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping's representative Sergey Kaganov said at the Arctic - Regions forum in Arkhangelsk.

"We are saying it is possible and probably necessary to involve more non-Arctic ice-class vessels in operations on the Northern Sea Route," he said. "Of course, not recklessly, but subject to certain restrictions, to ensuring the transportation of goods."

This will increase the shipping intensity, first of all, in the summer-autumn season with relatively light ice conditions. "And also to extend this season due to using an ice passport against the actual ice conditions, which, in our opinion, seems quite appropriate," he added.

An ice passport is a certificate of acceptable conditions of ice navigation of a vessel. It may be used in choosing parameters of the vessel's sailing. An ice certificate may be issued for vessels in operation, regardless of their ice class.

The document states in relation to every specific vessel its features and possibilities of operation in the ice. This assures an individual approach to potential for safe operation in the ice. "This can and probably should be useful when addressing the admission of a vessel to certain areas and ports of freezing seas," he said.

About the forum

The Arctic - Regions forum ran in Arkhangelsk on August 8-9. The event was organized by the Arkhangelsk Region's government, and co-organized by the NEVA International Company. The forum's titular partner was the Rosatom State Corporation. TASS was the event's information partner.