Key indices decline as trading on NYSE opens — market data

NEW YORK, August 9. /TASS/. The trading session on the New York Stock Exchange has opened with a decrease in key indices, according to data posted on the website of the trading platform.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the main indicator of business activity in the United States, fell by 168.62 points (0.43%) to 39,277.87 points.

The S&P Index, which includes 500 of the largest companies on the US market, lost 8.17 points (0.15%) and amounted to 5,311.14 points.

The Nasdaq index decreased by 22.73 points (0.14%) and reached 16,637.29 points.

As The Wall Street Journal notes, the combination of slowing global economic growth, political uncertainty in the United States, tensions in the Middle East and the hype around artificial intelligence technologies could bring even more instability to the markets.

A dramatic decline in key indices also occurred on the New York Stock Exchange at the beginning of the week. On Monday, the S&P 500 index fell by 3% in one trading session, which was the worst performance since September 2022, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost more than 1,000 points in a day, and Nasdaq index fell by almost 3.5%.