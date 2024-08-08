Massive DDoS attack on Kursk Region repelled — Russian Ministry of Digital Development

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. The Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media of the Russian Federation has reported that a massive distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack on the Kursk Region’s local services has been successfully thwarted.

"A massive DDoS attack on the regional services of the Kursk Region has been repelled and specialists have already restored all online activity," the agency said in a statement published on its Telegram channel.

The ministry explained that with a traffic capacity of 1 Gb/s, the output of malicious traffic reached 25 Gb/s and the load on services at its peak ranged from 35,000 to 105,000 requests per second to each address in the network. "IP addresses mostly registered in Germany and the UK carried out the attack," the agency added. The perpetrators aimed to disrupt social services from being provided. However, the hackers did not manage to damage the government's online infrastructure and obtain access to user data. All information is solidly protected and attacks are thwarted swiftly," the ministry stressed.

A massive DDoS attack on the internet resources of the Kursk Region’s administration was recorded on the morning of August 8.