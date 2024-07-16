Steamer, sunken 80 years ago near Taymyr, found near Dikson

KRASNOYARSK, July 16. /TASS/. The Tbilisi steamer that carried cargo from Dudinka to Dikson during World War II and that sank in 1943 was found in the Krasnoyarsk Region's north, the Russian Geographical Society (RGS) reported.

In 1933, the Soviet Union bought the Tbilisi cargo steamer (originally the Ramses, built in 1912 - TASS). During World War II the ship was among the polar convoys vessels. She sank in September 1943 near the Krestovsky Islands in the Yenisei Bay. One of the versions says the Tbilisi was sailing from Dudinka to Dikson and was blown up by a mine laid by a German submarine. The steamer sank at a depth of about 12 meters. Two people were killed. The rest were rescued.

"The Russian Geographical Society expedition to search for the Tbilisi steamer that sank near the Krestovsky Islands in the Yenisei Bay has completed successfully in the Krasnoyarsk Region. Sonar equipment has been used to locate the Tbilisi cargo ship that sank in 1943 during World War II. She was at a depth of 12.7 meters," the press service said in a release. The expedition was organized by the Russian Geographical Society, the Taymyr Municipal District, the Reshetnev Siberian State University of Science and Technology, the 69th Parallel Diving Club from Norilsk with the support of the Norilsk Development Agency and the Yenisei Fishery.

The expedition used a small boat, which was launched off the Hansuta Yaptune ship. Specialists surveyed 500 by 700 meters in the area where the sunken ship was supposed to be. "The first signs (wreckage) of the ship appeared more than 400 meters from the coordinates quoted in various sources. The waves were high, and thus it was hard to search. We used a buoy with a load to mark the location. The next day, we expected the weather to improve, as overnight the waves intensified, and only by 2 pm (10 am Moscow time) a small "gap" appeared, and we immediately began underwater works. Underwater, we surveyed what we thought was the stern. The Tbilisi is lying from west to east, the upper superstructures are destroyed, the hull protrudes by five meters from the muddy bottom. Visibility is very poor, less than half a meter. It is completely dark underwater because of the suspension, even at shallow depths. The water is quite warm, 9 degrees, fresh. We used powerful lights to make videos of the ship parts from a distance of 10-30 cm. We have recorded the Tbilisi's exact coordinates," the press service quoted the expedition leader and leader of the Russian Geographical Society's Branch in Norilsk Maxim Mironov as saying.

The expedition was near the Krestovsky Islands for only a day, he continued, but the participants managed to complete their tasks. Another due expedition will conduct a more detailed study. "This is a very important event for the Krasnoyarsk Region and Russia, as it updates the historical memory of World War II events and the heroism of Soviet people," he said. "New generations must know about historical events, about military action in the Krasnoyarsk Region during the war. One of our key directions is to preserve the historical heritage," said Igor Spiridenko, head of the Russian Geographical Society's Krasnoyarsk Branch.

About Dikson

The village of Dikson, located on the island with the same name on the Yenisei Bay coast, was founded in 1915. It is Russia's northernmost village. Taymyr is the only territory east of the Urals where there were battles with the Nazis. In August 1942, defenders of the Dikson port repelled an attack of Germany's Admiral Scheer heavy cruiser, thus having ruined the Nazi's plans to disrupt Soviet shipping along the Northern Sea Route.