Kazakhstan continues talks with Russia on gas supplies to northern, eastern regions

ASTANA, July 16. /TASS/. Kazakhstan’s authorities continue negotiations with Russia on the possible gas supplies for northern and eastern regions of the republic, Energy Minister Almassadam Satkaliyev said at the cabinet meeting.

The ministry is exploring two options of gas supply infrastructure development for northern and eastern regions of Kazakhstan, Satkaliyev said. "The second variant is gas supplies from Russia. Commercial negotiations are underway now between Kazakhgas and Gazprom. Terms of gas supplies to northern and eastern regions are being discussed," he noted.

The other option is provision of gas supplies by continuing construction of second and third stages of the Saryarka trunk gas pipeline, the minister said. The optimal variant of gas supplies for regions with consideration of economic and technical aspects will be chosen after completion of negotiations, he added.