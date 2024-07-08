Cargo turnover of Berdyansk, Mariupol seaports to reach 300,000 tons in 2024

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. The cargo turnover of the seaports of Berdyansk and Mariupol in 2024 could reach around 300,000 tons, Head of the Federal Agency for Marine and River Transport (Rosmorport) Andrey Tarasenko told reporters.

"We plan to receive around 300,000 tons by the end of the year," he said.

Thus, preparations are underway at the Mariupol seaport to expand the range of cargo, after which the port will be launched in full mode. At the same time, the possibility of attracting private investors to organize such cargo transportation is also being considered.