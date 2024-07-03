Putin notes growth of tourist flow between Russia, China

ASTANA, July 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is satisfied with growth of trade between Russia and China and he also states an increase in tourist flow between the two countries.

"Trade is on the rise. We noted it during my visit to the People’s Republic of China as well and today we can state it once again," he said at a meeting with the Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Astana. Putin paid a state visit to China in May. "Positive dynamics was registered [in trade turnover] in the first half of this year," the Russian president said.

"Joint efforts are currently aimed at consistently implementing the plan on development of key areas of the Sino-Russian economic cooperation through 2030 that was approved during your visit to Moscow in March 2023," Putin told Xi Jinping.

Putin considers it a remarkable thing that "humanitarian exchanges expand in all areas, and mutual tourist flow is on the rise." "Last year it exceeded 1.2 mln trips, whereas in January-May of this year more than 260,000 people used this channel within the visa-free group tourism mechanism only," he said.