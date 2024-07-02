Russia’s pharma production up almost 8% in 5M 2024 — PM

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Growth of Russia’s production of pharmaceuticals and medical materials has approached 8%, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a strategic session on the national project devoted to medicine.

"The sector has demonstrated high dynamics this year. Growth of the production of pharmaceuticals and medical materials approached 8% in the first five months of this year," he said, adding that the new national project is expected to support this trend.

In particular, five federal projects that are aimed at developing medical science, creating pharmaceutical forms and new generation platforms, as well as biomedical technologies of the future and, "of course, forming own manufacturing for production on Russian territory," will be included in the national project, PM noted.