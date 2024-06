Russneft to pay $100 mln in dividends on preferred shares for 2023

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Shareholders of Russneft approved the payment of dividends for 2023 in the amount of $100 mln on preferred shares at the annual meeting, according to the company’s statement.

At the same time, it was decided not to pay dividends on ordinary shares.

Payments per one preferred share will reach $1.02. The record date for determining the persons entitled to receive dividends was approved on July 16.

For 2022, Russneft dividends on preferred shares amounted to $110 mln, or $1.12 per share. No dividends were paid on ordinary shares either.