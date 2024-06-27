New sanctions hinder work with external partners, in Russia everything works fine

ALMATY, June 27. /TASS/. Sanctions against the Moscow Exchange and the infrastructure of Russia’s financial market hinder the cooperation with external partners, though inside the country everything works fine and it will develop in its current form, Deputy Finance Minister Ivan Chebeskov told reporters on the sidelines of the annual meeting and business forum of the Eurasian Development Bank.

"Any sanctions are a bad policy. However, we will work in the existing conditions. From the viewpoint of the work on the Russian market nothing has changed. This complicates the cooperation with our external partners, though inside the country everything works fine. By that moment we had prepared a plan of action and it worked, with no catastrophe happening. We will develop our infrastructure in its current form," he said.

On June 12, the US Department of the Treasury imposed sanctions against the Moscow Exchange as well as the National Settlement Depository and the National Clearing Center, part of the Moscow Exchange group, after which the Moscow Exchange said that it would not trade in the dollar, the euro, and the Hong Kong dollar. Later the UK joined sanctions against the group of companies.