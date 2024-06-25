Almost 60% of Russians consider Internet security ensuring important — minister

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Almost 60% of Russians consider ensuring Internet security important, Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media Minister Maksut Shadayev said in a video posted on the government’s Telegram channel.

"We see that the issue of ensuring citizens’ Internet security is number one by a long shot as almost 60% of citizens mentioned it as a prior issue," he said citing a survey conducted by the ministry on expectations from digital transformation.

The issue to speed up receiving public services comes in second in terms of priority with citizens.

In turn, entrepreneurs consider data protection of working capacity of their applications, rejection of paper documents, increasing the number of skilled staff and the possibility to provide records of account to government authorities on a one-off basis most important.

More than 65,000 Russian citizens participated in the survey, according to the minister.