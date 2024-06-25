China is against economic ties’ rupturing — PM

BEIJING, June 25. /TASS/. China urges the international community to cooperate and speaks against rupturing global economic ties, Prime Minister Li Qiang said at the meeting of new leaders of the World Economic Forum in Dalian.

"All the countries and regions need to closely cooperate, oppose the bloc confrontation and breaking of ties, maintain stability and continuing operation of industrial and logistical chains, and promote liberalization and simplification of trade and investment procedures," the prime minister said, cited by the Xinhua news agency.

The Chinese prime minister also urged the international community to deepen scientific and technological exchanges. "If countries think only about maximizing their own interests without taking interests of others into account, then the cost of global economic operations will grow, economic ties between regions will be cut short, and contradictions and disputes will only intensify," Li added.