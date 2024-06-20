Russia-Vietnam trade turnover rises by third in January-May — Putin

HANOI, June 20. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Russia and Vietnam in January-May increased by a third year-on-year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

"We have good dynamics in trade and economic cooperation. Trade turnover is growing - the figure increased by 8.3% in 2023. In January-May 2024, it grew by another 33%," Putin said.

He also noted that "the political dialogue is intensive and meaningful." "Effective interaction has been established between ministries, departments and regions, both along party and public lines," the Russian president said.