Russia hopes Vietnam’s investors to be more active in Russian market — Putin

HANOI, June 19. /TASS/. Russia hopes that Vietnamese investors will work more actively in the Russian market and use the opportunities in place to do so, President Vladimir Putin said in his article for the Nhan Dan newspaper.

"We expect that Vietnamese investors will, in turn, more actively use the ample opportunities offered by the Russian market," the Russian leader noted.

"The Vietnamese company TH Group, which is constructing milk processing plants in the Moscow and Kaluga regions and in the Primorye Territory, is one example," the head of state added.