Vessel traffic in the Dardanelles restored — authorities

ISTANBUL, June 19. /TASS/. The wildfire in the Turkish province of Canakkale was brought under control in a day, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Ibrahim Yumakli said.

"We have surveyed the region twice. I can say the fire was taken under control," the minister said on the air with TRT Haber television.

The ship traffic in the Dardanelles closed earlier has been restored, he noted.

The wildfire broke out on Tuesday morning. According to the latest data, about 575 hectares of forest areas were affected by fire.