Far East development to be main topic of EEF 2024 — foundation

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. Comprehensive development of the Far East and the Arctic and strengthening of international interaction in the Asia-Pacific Region will be the main topics of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in 2024, the press service of the Roscongress Foundation told reporters.

"The Eastern Economic Forum is traditionally the platform to discuss the key topics of comprehensive development of not merely the Far East and the Russian Arctic but the Asia-Pacific Region on the whole. Among other things, participants in the Forum - representatives of government authorities, business and expert communities - will discuss such topics as care of the people, increase of quality and level of life, human resources training and infrastructure upgrade. Particular attention will be paid to matters of further strengthening of global interaction in the light of growing role of Southeast Asian nations in the economy of the multipolar world," aide to the Russian President Anton Kobyakov is quoted as saying.

The EEF-2024 will be held in Vladivostok from September 3 to 6, 2024.