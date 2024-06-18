Consumer loans growth rate expected to slow down — Central Bank

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia has lowered the forecast for consumer lending growth in 2025 from 6-11% to 4-9%, the regulator informed.

The incremental growth rate of the consumer loans portfolio can be 7-12% in 2024, the Central Bank noted. The regulator forecast earlier that consumer loans will grow within 3-8%.

"In 2024, we expect a gradual cooldown of the consumer lending market against 2023 because of the tough macroprudential regulation and the high cost of loans," the Bank of Russia informed.