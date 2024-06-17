Cabinet allocates over $105.9 mln to advanced initiatives in Far East

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. The Russian government will allocate over 9.5 bln rubles to ten advanced investment initiatives in the Far East, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a meeting with deputy prime ministers.

"To expedite socioeconomic development of the Far East, we will allocate extra funds to be received by ten advanced investment initiatives that passed through the relevant competitive selection," Mishustin said.

"We will allocate over 9.5 bln rubles from the federal budget for these objectives in the current year," the prime minister noted. "Among them are projects for improvement of the tourist infrastructure, better transport links, logistics, and also to strengthen food security of the country," he said.

An agro-industrial park in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, a met processing plant in the Primorsky Region, a cargo terminal in Yakutia, a new seaport of Sukhodol in the Primorsky Region, a hotel and business center and a recreation base in Kamchatka are among such projects. "Mining and meals and gas chemical facilities also," Mishustin added.