Uzbekistan decides to join CIS agreement on origin of goods

MINSK, June 10. /TASS/. Uzbekistan notified participants in the meeting of the high level working group for analysis of obstacles in mutual trade of CIS members about the decision to start joining the agreement on rules of determining the country of goods origin in CIS, the CIS Executive Committee’s press service informed.

"A significant progress is noted in matters addressed to the Uzbek side. The Republic of Uzbekistan formally notified about decisions made to start the process of accession of the Republic of Uzbekistan to the agreement on rules of determining the country of goods origin in CIS dated November 20, 2009," the press service said.

Uzbekistan also informed "about completion of the process of unifying rates of the excise on products imported and manufactured in the country in 2024 in line with provisions of the Free Trade Zone Agreement of October 18, 2011."

The next meeting of the working group is scheduled for September - October 2024.