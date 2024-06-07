At least 80% of key Russian organizations must switch to local software by 2030 — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 7. /TASS/. At least 80% of Russian organizations in key sectors of the economy should switch to local software within 6 years, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

The President stated that in modern times, labor productivity is closely tied to digitalization and the deployment of artificial intelligence technologies. According to him, by 2030, Russia will need to build digital platforms in all critical sectors of the economy and social sphere - these duties will be accomplished through the new national initiative Data Economy.

"I will add that in the next 6 years, at least 80% of Russian organizations in key sectors of the economy must switch to local software for production and management processes," Putin stated.

