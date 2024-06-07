International Arctic forum due in Murmansk Region in 2025

ST. PETERSBURG, June 7. /TASS/. The Arctic - Territory of Dialogue international forum will be held in the Murmansk region in 2025 in compliance with an agreement Governor Andrey Chibis and Head of the Roscongress Foundation Alexander Stuglev signed at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Our main goal is to bring together all regions of the Russian Arctic Zone to develop jointly the macroregion's powerful economic potential and to make comfortable living conditions for the Northerners," the governor posted on Telegram. "I am sure the forum will help to develop effective approaches to overcoming challenges and to addressing tasks that the Arctic is facing."

The international Arctic forum will bring together efforts of government authorities, international organizations, scientific and business communities, and foreign countries to exchange views and offer mechanisms for effective development of the Arctic potential, the region's Ministry of Information Policy said.

"By discussing sustainable development of the Arctic territories we will draw additional attention to challenges and developments of this region. Today's priorities are tools for advanced, innovative experience, new logistics chains, environment protection, development of tourism, attracting new personnel, and state support for investment projects in the Arctic," the ministry quoted Roscongress Foundation's Director Alexander Stuglev as saying.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) runs on June 5-8. This year’s theme is "The Formation of New Areas of Growth as the Cornerstone of a Multipolar World." Scheduled events include meetings for small and medium-sized businesses, creative industries, the SPIEF Youth Day, as well as the Drug Security, SPIEF Academy and SPIEF Junior forums. SPIEF is organized by the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is the event's information partner.