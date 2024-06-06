Russian agricultural exports to Africa rise by quarter in 2023 — Agriculture Ministry

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. Exports of agricultural products from Russia to Africa in 2023 increased by a quarter year-on-year and amounted to around $6 bln, Russian Deputy Minister of Agriculture Sergey Levin said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Over the past year, our exports to Africa grew by a quarter, and almost reached $6 bln, including 80% of wheat. The interesting thing here is that we are also increasing food purchases in Africa and over last year we have already crossed the level of $2.1 bln," Levin said.

According to him, Africa is becoming an increasingly important trading partner for Russia.