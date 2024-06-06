Brazil ready to develop cooperation with Russia — ambassador to Moscow

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. Brazil is ready to continue developing cooperation with Russia and there is no pressure or restrictions from the West, Brazilian ambassador to Moscow Rodrigo de Lima Baena Soares said at the session New Horizons of Science Diplomacy in Times of Uncertainty. What Can Be Done Today? at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"We are ready to continue and strengthen this cooperation [with Russia], because we believe we have an excellent base on which to build it," he said.

The ambassador pointed out that there was no pressure on Brazil that might cause it to curtail cooperation with Russia.

"No one is telling us: 'stop cooperating with Russia,'" the diplomat pointed out. "There have been no restrictions of any kind on our cooperation from outside. We work in BRICS quite freely in this case."

"Next October we will have the biggest mission in Moscow. We will work with representatives of the Academy of Sciences, with scientists. We will communicate with representatives of Sirius in Sochi and Skolkovo," Baena Soares noted. "This kind of work was certainly not easy, because it was necessary to dispel some prejudices and misconceptions about the likely effects on our countries."

"Science is a bridge between nations and countries. We are interested in crossing that bridge to get closer to each other," Baena Soares said.

