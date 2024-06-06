Brazil, Russia need to diversify trade — Apex Brasil

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. Brazil remains the reliable partner in food and hydrocarbons trade for Russia but diversification of the range of supplies would benefit both countries, Head of the Moscow Office of the Brazilian agency for promotion of export and investments (Apex Brasil) Almir Americo told TASS at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Brazil remains one of the top exporters of food products to Russia. Our country is shipping meat and coffee in huge quantities, along with tobacco, sugar and other foods. At the same time, it should be noted that Russian companies have achieved such level of import substitution, where they do not have so strong need for supplies of the Brazilian food sector," Americo said.

Brazil "is very proud of having been the guarantor of Russian food security" but it now faces certain difficulties in exports of products from other sectors, such as machinery and high-technology equipment, the expert noted.

Logistical difficulties are the "big challenge" preventing bilateral trade diversification because Brazil and Russia highly depend at present "on international majors" in this sphere, Americo said. To cope with these difficulties, the parties need to work in a bilateral platform and on the BRICS platform, he added.