Up to 30,000 people to attend Mashuk Center programs annually by 2027

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. The Mashuk Educational Center will be able to enroll up to 30,000 people a year in its educational programs by 2027, the center's Director General Anton Serikov told TASS at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"We plan that by 2027, maybe a little earlier, we expand the center twofold in terms of infrastructure, admission and teaching opportunities. <...> We are talking about 30,000 people a year - graduates that we will be able to teach within our programs," he said.

The director added that currently the center holds about 140 educational events per year, which are attended by up to 15,000 listeners.

According to Serikov, the area of the Mashuk Educational Center will be increased to 10 hectares by 2027. Residential buildings and sports facilities will also be built. "This summer the ‘Russia’ exhibition closes, it works until July 8. We want to use some elements from this exhibition at our facility," he added.

