Oman to be SPIEF guest country in 2024 — Russian presidential aide

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Oman received the honorable status of the guest country of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in this year, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

"The honorable status of the guest country is held by the Sultanate of Oman this year. A special representative delegation from Oman [will come], comprising both ministers and representatives of the major business. The delegation will be led by the minister of commerce, industry and investment promotion," Ushakov said.

Oman is participating in SPIEF under the slogan of studying opportunities of the Russian market to promote cooperation in areas free from the effect of anti-Russian sanctions, the aide noted. "Many events will be held with this delegation and therefore it has a special status," Ushakov added.