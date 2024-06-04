Implementation of Severstal’s strategy key prerequisite for dividend rise

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Severstal has no plans to change its dividends policy and it considers successful implementation of the company’s strategy the main prerequisite for growth of the dividend flow, Chief Executive Officer Alexander Shevelev told TASS before the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"We don’t plan to change the dividend policy. It is transparent and our investors are pleased with it so we plan to keep it. It has proved successful for many years. In 2024, we returned to quarterly payment of dividends and we plan to please our shareholders with solid payouts in the future," he said.

Successful implementation of the new development strategy is the key prerequisite for growth of the dividend flow, Shevelev added.

"Growth of the company’s financial stability, growth of the dividend base <…> are prerequisites for that. We set such tasks, which is why we believe that successful implementation of the strategy is the key prerequisite for an increase in the dividend flow. As management we will do everything for that," he noted.

Earlier, the board of directors of Severstal recommended the payment of 2023 dividends in the amount of 191.51 rubles per share and Q1 2024 dividends in the amount of 38.3 rubles per share.

