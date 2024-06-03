Putin plans to participate in plenary session discussion at SPIEF

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate in the discussion at the plenary session at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), and there will also be international contacts, Russian presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Putin is already preparing for the St. Petersburg Economic Forum. Traditionally, the president's address at the forum and participation in the plenary session discussion are being prepared <…> Additionally, there will be international contacts," he said.

Peskov noted that Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov will give more information about Putin’s international contacts over the next few days.