Floods in Orenburg and Tyumen did not affect oil and gas production — Energy Minister

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. The floods in the Orenburg and Tyumen regions, the heaviest in recent years, did not affect the volumes of oil and gas production, Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov told reporters.

"They did not affect production in any way. We are monitoring the situation. It [floods] did not affect production or oil production in any way," he said.

He recalled that the Orsky oil refinery was still shut down, although it should have undergone scheduled repairs anyway.

"Therefore, the restoration and launch of this plant is now underway. But shipments from this plant continued. Therefore, we can say that we have restored part of the oil refining and oil production projects," Shulginov said.

The minister noted that the Orsky oil refinery is returning to normal operation.

"But even during stoppages, it shipped the supplies that it had," Shulginov noted.

The Orsky oil refinery suspended operations on April 7 due to abnormal flooding. At the same time, on April 9, the plant stated that the temporary shutdown of refining facilities did not affect fuel shipments, since the plant’s tank farm has a sufficient volume of reserves of previously produced petroleum products.