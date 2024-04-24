Novatek starts production at North-Chaselskoye field in Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Novatek has started pilot production from gas condensate deposits as part of hot commissioning activities at the North-Chaselskoye field in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region, with the field’s annual production rates exceeding 3 bln cubic meters of natural gas and 0.1 mln tons of gas condensate, the company said in a statement.

"The startup of the North-Chaselskoye field will make a significant contribution to our natural gas volumes destined for the domestic market," Chairman of the Management Board Leonid Mikhelson was quoted as saying.

"Maintaining pipeline gas production rates within the reach of the Unified Gas Supply System remains integral to Novatek’s strategy," he added.