OPEC countries to boost oil supply to 46.1 mbd by 2045

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. OPEC countries will continue boosting crude supply, which is expected to rise to 46.1 mln barrels per day (mbd) by 2045 compared with 34.2 mbd in 2022, according to OPEC’s long-term outlook dubbed World Oil Outlook (WOO).

By 2028 OPEC nations will boost supply to 37.7 mbd, according to the report. Meanwhile the share of OPEC states in global crude output is expected to rise to 40% by 2045 compared with 34% in 2022.

Non-OPEC countries will boost oil supply to 72.7 mbd by 2028 compared with 65.8 mbd in 2022, OPEC said.