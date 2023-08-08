Putin suspends certain provisions of tax conventions with unfriendly countries

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to suspend the effect of certain provisions in tax conventions with the US, the EU member-countries and other unfriendly states.

The document was posted on the official web portal of legal information. According to the decree, the decision was made "on the basis of the need for taking immediate measures" in view of unfriendly actions of certain countries. The operation of document listed in the decree is suspended "until foreign states rectify violations of lawful economic and other interests of Russia, rights of its citizens and legal entities committed by them" or until expiry of relevant documents.

The government is instructed to take measures at the same time to reduce the impact of consequences of suspending the indicated double taxation agreements on the national economy.

In particular, the presidential decree suspends the operation of certain articles in agreements on avoidance of double taxation and prevention of tax evasion with the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and Switzerland, and taxation documents with other unfriendly countries.